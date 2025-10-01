LaGrange man charged with sexual battery, child exploitation after investigation

The Brief Christopher L. Hudson, 33, was arrested and booked into Troup County Jail. Hudson faces sexual battery and 14 counts of child exploitation. Investigators found child sexual abuse material on Hudson’s phone.



A 33-year-old LaGrange man has been arrested on multiple charges, including sexual battery and child exploitation, following an investigation by the LaGrange Police Department.

What we know:

Christopher L. Hudson was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Troup County Jail. He faces charges of sexual battery, aggravated sexual battery, and 14 counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation.

Police said the case began Aug. 18, when the department received a report of a sexual assault that allegedly took place the day before in LaGrange. Investigators determined that Hudson had agreed to provide massage services for an adult woman, but during the session, he made unwanted sexual contact with her.

As detectives investigated the case, they said they discovered child sexual abuse material on Hudson’s phone. That discovery led to the additional charges of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if Hudson had obtained legal representation.

What you can do:

The LaGrange Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Harris at 706-883-2620. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Tip411 system by mobile app, online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.