Front door of LaGrange home riddled with bullets

The front door of a LaGrange home was riddled with bullets late Saturday night while two people were inside.

Neither victim was injured when several shots rang out on Front Street at 11:18 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Police have not yet identified the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone with any information on the case is encouraged to reach out to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, or Det. Blane at 706-883-2623. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.