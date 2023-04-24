Police searching for 13-year-old boy wanted for LaGrange Easter Sunday murder

article

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy wanted for murder in the deadly shooting of a man in a LaGrange neighborhood on Easter.

The LaGrange Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers found 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey shot multiple times when they responded to a shooting on the 200 block of McGregor Street near Colquitt Street Easter Sunday.

Medics rushed Lindsey to a Wellstar West Georgia Medical for treatment before he was transported to a metro area hospital in critical condition. Wednesday, police say that Lindsey died as a result of his injures.

Monday, investigators say they identified a suspect in the shooting as 13-year-old Jayden Gunsby.

Police say they now have a warrant out for Gunsby's arrest charging him with murder and that he is charged as an adult due to the crime.

If you have any information that could help [investigators find Gunsby, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.