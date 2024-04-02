LaGrange birthday boy splits his treats with local police

article

A birthday boy in LaGrange was excited to celebrate his special day by sharing something sweet with a couple of new friends. He paid a visit to his local police department after asking to spend his own birthday money on donuts for the officers.

Hutson told the officers he wanted to be just like them one day. Part of their job is to serve their community, and in a way, that's exactly what he did with his generous delivery. His kind gesture was more than enough to warm their hearts.

They invited him to check out their patrol cars. Hutson was even able to get his hands on a police radio. But the highlight of his visit was likely when one of the detectives even let him wear his badge.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hutson shares his birthday with the LaGrange Police Department. (Credit: LaGrange Police)

The team thanked Hutson and his mom for spending his special day by being a beacon of light in theirs. It just goes to show that age is but a number when it comes to exemplifying selflessness and generosity.

Happy birthday, future "Officer" Hutson!