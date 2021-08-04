Expand / Collapse search

LA Dodgers close to reaching deal with Cole Hamels: report

By FOX 11 Digital Team
MLB
Atlanta Braves v Baltimore Orioles article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Starting pitcher Cole Hamels #32 of the Atlanta Braves throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 16, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty (Getty Image)

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to inking a deal with pitcher Cole Hamels, it was reported Tuesday.

The possible signing was first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

It was also reported Hamels was close to re-signing with Philadelphia but it appears a contract in sunny California is more likely. 

Hamels is a Southern California native who last played for the Atlanta Braves. Just last week, the Dodgers made a blockbuster trade by acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.

Adding Hamels to the mix would further prove the Dodgers are in the midst of completing a makeover of sorts to its rotation. Ace Trevor Bauer remains on paid administrative leave due to a sexual assault investigation. Bauer last took the mound for Los Angeles in late June.

In his career, Hamel is 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA. He has also pitched for Philadelphia, Chicago, and Texas. 

