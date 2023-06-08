Police searching for missing 86-year-old DeKalb County man

article

Police in DeKalb County are hoping someone can help them find a missing 86-year-old man.

Officials say 86-year-old Kum Song was last seen Wednesday leaving the 2000 block of Fisher Trail.

Song only speaks Korean.

The missing man is described as being 5feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 176 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

It is not known what Song was wearing when he disappeared.

If you have any information that could help, call the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.