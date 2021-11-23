KSU gives 'all clear' after armed suspect puts Marietta campus on lockdown

Kennesaw State University's Marietta campus was on lockdown for about an hour on Tuesday evening as police searched for an armed robbery suspect.

KSU officials reported an armed intruder on campus and advised those on campus to "Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice" in an alert.

Marietta police tell FOX 5 the alert stems from an armed robbery at El Ranchero restaurant located at 562 Cobb Parkway SE around 9 p.m. The Marietta campus is behind the restaurant separated by a wooded area and N. Hornet Drive.

Investigators said the suspect walked into the restaurant, pointed a gun at a member of the wait staff, and demanded money.

Police said the suspect was given an unspecified amount of money and then fled the scene. No shots were fired, investigators said.

Police said they are actively canvassing the area for the suspect.

The alert was issued around 9:11 p.m. from the university’s official Office of Emergency Management Twitter account.

Officials gave an all-clear on the situation around 10:20 p.m.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

