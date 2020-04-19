Kroger requiring employees wear face masks, temperature checks

All employees at Atlanta-area Krogers will now be required to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect associates, the company announced on Sunday.

Kroger's Atlanta Division, which includes stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama, and South Carolina, said that the stores will now have mandatory facemask usage, with the company having a supply of masks in stock for associates to use.

Certain stores in the area will also start mandatory temperature checks for employees at the start of shifts. This new test will begin once the ordered infrared thermometers arrive at stores.

“Without a doubt, COVID-19 has changed our lives dramatically,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, in a statement.. “Our associates are on the front lines when it comes to ensuring customers have access to fresh food and supplies. Their safety has and will remain top priority.”

The company also announced that it will be extending the "Hero Bonus" for all frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center associates through May 2. The bonus is a $2 premium above the employees' standard base pay rate.

Previously, the grocery store installed plexiglass shields at registers and new floor decals designed to promote physical distancing at check-out lanes and counters.

Earlier this month, Kroger's Atlanta Division also said it is now limiting the number of customers allowed in the store to 50% of building code capacity.

