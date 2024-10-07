Krog Street Tunnel closing nightly for stormwater project

Part of Atlanta's iconic Krog Street Tunnel will be closed nightly starting on Sunday for a stormwater project.

Crews will inspect the columns from Sunday, Oct. 6 to Friday, Oct. 11, closing the tunnel from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the project is completed.

One side of the pedestrian sidewalk through the tunnel will remain available.

There will be traffic control measures in place. Drivers should use caution while near the work zone.

Detours during Krog Street Tunnel closures

Traffic heading west on Dekalb Avenue NE will turn right onto Krog Street NE then left onto Edgewood Avenue SE and turn left onto Boulevard SE and right onto Memorial Drive SE.

Traffic heading east on Decatur Street SE will turn left onto Krog Street NE then left onto Edgewood Avenue SE and turn left onto Boulevard SE and right onto Memorial Drive SE.

Traffic heading west on Wylie Street SE will turn left onto Pearl Street SE then right onto Memorial Drive SE and right onto Boulevard SE and right onto Decatur Street SE.

Traffic heading east on Wylie Street SE will turn right onto Pearl Street SE then right onto Memorial Drive SE and right onto Boulevard SE and right onto Decatur Street SE.