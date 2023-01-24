Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Beloved Krispy Kreme on Ponce to build new shop after fires

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Midtown
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Krispy Kreme)

ATLANTA - Fans of the original glazed doughnut have something to celebrate.

Atlanta's iconic Krispy Kreme on Ponce will be coming back after the original shop was destroyed by arson nearly two years ago.

The doughnut shop on Ponce de Leon Avenue, which was built nearly 60 years ago, went up in flames on Feb. 10, 2021. A few months later, a second fire started in the kitchen of the remains of the restaurant.

Now Midtown Atlanta residents and visitors will have something to look forward to when a new 4,000-square-foot restaurant opens this summer, the chain and store owner Shaquille O'Neal announced Tuesday.

"We’re bouncing back better than I even imagined," O’Neal said. "I can’t wait to turn on the Hot Light. It’s gonna light up the whole neighborhood. Get ready, Ponce!"

The store will pay homage to the brand's history in Atlanta with a refurbished sign dating back to the 1960s.

The company says hungry customers will be able to take a bite of the classic menu as well as limited-timed offerings in the redesigned building.

(Courtesy of Krispy Kreme)

"We’ve struck a balance of modernization and honoring the historical significance of our Ponce shop’s location. We think our fans are going to love it," said Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena, "The community has shown us so much support and patience as we designed the new shop. We can’t wait to be back with our guests, sharing joy and serving delicious, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts."

More information regarding the grand opening this summer will be released later in the year.