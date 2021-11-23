Krispy Kreme ‘Let it Snow’ doughnuts arrive soon along with Black Friday deal

Krispy Kreme is serving up holiday cheer the day after Thanksgiving with the release of its ‘Let It Snow’ collection.

The doughnut franchise unveiled five upcoming flavors, three of which are new to their line-up.

The new flavors include a Poppy Penguin Doughnut, which is filled with cream and topped with blue sanding sugar and a penguin; the Snowman Smile Doughnut, an original glazed doughnut decorated like a snowman; and a Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut, an original glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with a snowflake sprinkle blend.

Two fan-favorites are also returning: Santa’s Belly Doughnut and the chocolate iced with holiday sprinkles. Santa’s belly is filled with chocolate cream and decorated like his well-known red coat.

If you’re out and about on Black Friday, Krispy Kreme is also offering a free doughnut and free small brewed coffee. The offer is valid in Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus on Nov. 26.

Next month, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back its annual "Day of the Dozens."

On Dec. 12, you can get a box of a dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any other dozen.

Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving-themed doughnuts are also still available through Nov. 25.

Those flavors include pecan pie, "The Gobbler," Dutch apple pie, cranberry orange and a classic chocolate iced doughnut with Thanksgiving sprinkles.

This story was reported from Detroit.