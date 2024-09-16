Krispy Kreme introduces new Golden Harvest Collection for fall

As the leaves change and the air turns crisp, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the season with its new Golden Harvest Collection—a lineup of fall-inspired doughnuts available for a limited time.

Starting today, doughnut fans can indulge in the flavors of autumn with these new offerings:

Maple Buttercreme Doughnut – A classic Original Glazed® doughnut topped with maple-flavored buttercreme and fall sprinkles, perfect for a seasonal treat.

Oatmeal KREME™ Pie Doughnut – This unglazed doughnut is filled with white KREME™, topped with cookie dough icing, streusel, and a bite-sized oatmeal cookie, bringing the comfort of an oatmeal pie in doughnut form.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Doughnut – An Original Glazed® doughnut topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercreme and dulce de leche flavored filling, sprinkled with salted caramel crunch.

Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut – A cinnamon sugar doughnut filled with spiced apple filling, embodying the warmth and coziness of the season.

"Our Golden Harvest Collection is autumn bliss, so savor them while they last," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "A slight chill in the morning air, a hint of color in the leaves, and just like that we’re ready for some delicious fall flavors."

The Golden Harvest Collection is available in-shop, for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Additionally, the new doughnuts can be found in select retailers in a 6-count box, delivered fresh daily. To find a nearby location, visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery.

Krispy Kreme fans can also enjoy returning seasonal favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Share how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme’s Golden Harvest Collection on social media using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about the limited-time offerings by visiting https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/fall.