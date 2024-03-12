Krispy Kreme is sharing the luck this St. Patrick’s Day with four new colorful doughnuts and bringing back its fan-favorite green O’riginal Glazed doughnut with an opportunity to score one for free.

The new lineup, which became available this week at U.S. stores, includes a Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut, described as a glazed doughnut "dipped in green icing, rainbow explosion sprinkle blend and topped with a buttercream cloud."

Krispy Kreme’s other new festive doughnuts include a Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme, which features an unglazed shell filled with the chain’s Oreo cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in white icing with green drizzles and St. Patrick's sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme debuted four new colorful doughnuts and brought back its fan-favorite green O’riginal Glazed doughnut for St. Patrick’s Day 2024. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

The new Plaid Party Doughnut comes with white Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with green icing, while the Shooting Shamrock Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in light green icing with a green icing swirl, topped with a shamrock sugar piece.

The company said it’s also bringing back its popular O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed Doughnut turned green, individually and by the dozen.

How to get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut for St. Patrick’s Day

Krispy Kreme fans who wear green to a U.S. location on March 15 through March 17 will also get one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut – no purchase necessary, the company said.

The offer is valid for both in-store and drive-thru customers.

"Luck is meant to be shared, and our colorful, fun, all-new St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will make everyone feel like they’ve found a pot of gold," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.