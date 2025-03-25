Crews put out kitchen fire at Buckhead steakhouse

article

Firefighters responded to an emergency at a Buckhead restaurant late Monday night to put out a fire in its kitchen.

The fire broke out at The Americano Atlanta on the 3300 block of Peachtree Road just before midnight.

What we know:

Officials say that crews were able to quickly put out the blaze, which started in the restaurant's kitchen.

The building is also the location of the InterContinental Hotel.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the situation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared details about the cause of the fire.