Fulton County grand jury declines to indict officer in church deacon's Taser death

A Fulton County grand jury has declined to file an indictment against a former Atlanta police officer in the death of a 62-year-old church deacon following a traffic stop.

Death of Johnny Hollman Sr.

The backstory:

Johnny Hollman Sr. died on Aug. 10, 2023, after a Taser was used on him by an Atlanta police officer during a dispute over a traffic citation. Hollman, who had just left Bible study and picked up dinner for his wife, was involved in a minor crash near Lowery Boulevard and Cunningham Place. During the stop, Officer Kiran Kimbrough attempted to issue a traffic ticket, but Hollman refused to sign it, saying he wanted to speak to a supervisor.

Deacon Johnny Hollman

Body camera footage released by police shows Hollman repeatedly telling the officer, "I can’t breathe," as the encounter escalated. Kimbrough deployed his Taser during the struggle, and Hollman lost consciousness. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was cardiac dysrhythmia triggered by the stun gun, with heart disease listed as a contributing factor. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Fulton County grand jury findings

What we know:

According to online court records, a Fulton County grand jury was presented the case, but returned a "no bill."

This means the grand jury found there was no enough evidence to move forward with charges and a trial.

What we don't know:

No word if the Fulton County District Attorney's Office plans to present the case again at a future date.

Former Atlanta Police Officer Kiran Kimbrough

What they're saying:

There has been no comment from the Hollman family nor the Fulton County District Attorney's Office about the case.

Kimbrough fired from APD

Dig deeper:

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum fired Kimbrough in October, stating the officer violated department policy by making the arrest before a supervisor arrived.

In response to Hollman’s death, the department updated its procedures. Officers are now instructed to note "refusal to sign" on traffic citations instead of making arrests in such situations.

Hollman’s family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city, Schierbaum, and Kimbrough, accusing them of using excessive force and violating Hollman’s constitutional rights. The lawsuit was amended in December to include a tow truck driver who allegedly knelt on Hollman’s head and neck during the altercation.

Why you should care:

The case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile deaths involving law enforcement and has prompted renewed calls for police accountability and training reform. Hollman, a father and grandfather, was described by relatives as a pillar of his community.