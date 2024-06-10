King, queen of Netherlands to visit Atlanta on Monday

article

Atlanta will be the host to some special royal visitors on Monday.

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands are beginning a four-day visit to the United States in Georgia.

The royal couple and Dutch CEOs will be welcomed by Gov. Brian Kemp at the Georgia Capitol before going on a whirlwind tour throughout the city.

They plan to visit the King Center and lay a wreath at the grave of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, and to meet with representatives at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

After that, the king and queen will take a tour of the Atlanta BeltLine with Mayor Andre Dickens and discuss affordable housing.

You can't visit Atlanta without taking in a bit of the city's cultural legacy, so in the afternoon the couple will visit Patchwerk Recording Studios, a famous Atlanta studio where artists such as OutKast, 2Pac, Beyoncé and Madonna have recorded albums.

The couple will then visit the Atlanta headquarters of NewCold, a Dutch cold-storage warehouse company, followed by a trip to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to discuss efforts to combat malaria.

To end their visit, the couple will visit the High Museum for a guided tour of the exhibition "Dutch Art in the Global Age" with a reception to follow.

Atlanta's not the only Georgia stop on their U.S. trip. The royal couple will also visit Savannah before heading to New York.