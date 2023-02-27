High school athletic director surprised by kidney donor, undergoes surgery

FOX 5 was in the operating room at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when a Fayette County high school athletic director received a life changing kidney transplant.

FOX 5 first reported the story of Leon Hammond last November. FOX 5’s Doug Evans attended the transplant surgery and was part of the first news crew allowed in the Piedmont’s surgery center since the pandemic.

At 7:20 a.m., kidney donor Alan Reeves was wheeled into Operating Room 38 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. The recipient, Leon Hammond and his transplant team would be right next door in Operating Room 40.

The robotic assisted surgery began shortly after 8 a.m., a two-hour operation to remove Alan’s healthy kidney.

Earlier that morning, Reeves with wife Renee, and Hammond with wife Kim reflected on the journey that brought these two men, their two families, together.

Hammond with stage 4 kidney failure had been on the transplant list for just 30 days when he made a social media plea for help.

"I hope that our story touches the hearts of other people and makes them consider donating and hopefully they get the opportunity to experience this as well," said Hammond."

"This is two people being helped, not just Leon but myself, because medically I’ve had to make changes to my diet and get more rest and sleep," said Reeves.

Image 1 of 21 ▼ (FOX 5)

It was three months ago, during a faculty meeting at McIntosh High School in Fayette County, that Reeves, a U.S Secret Service agent, surprised Hammond with news that he was a perfect match and a willing donor for the kidney transplant he needed. FOX 5’s story of that emotional announcement, these two strangers meeting for the first time, played around the world.

Piedmont Hospital performs over 300 kidney transplants a year. The transplant facility in Georgia is doing it robotically. Surgeon Emmanuel Minja sat at a console working the controls, while Reeves was five feet away under the robot’s arms.

"We’ve noticed that our robotic donors they end up leaving the hospital a little bit sooner and their recovery at home is a little easier," said Dr. Minja, of the Piedmont Atlanta Transplant Institute.

It took two hours to remove Reeves’ kidney. Dr. Miguel Tan is the surgeon who readied the organ, and then transplanted it into Hammond in another two-hour procedure.

Amazing, that afternoon Reeves was on his feet and visiting Hammond. He was home the next day, on walks with Renee three days later.

While Hammond was out of the hospital three days later, healthy and grateful for the life ahead.