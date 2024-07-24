3-year-old boy safe after kidnapping in Savannah, police say

Police in Savannah say a toddler who was reportedly kidnapped during a domestic incident early Wednesday morning has been found safe.

Officials say were searching for 3-year-old Kiara Raynor and 27-year-old Tamorris Raynor.

According to police, the boy was taken by Raynor during a domestic incident on the 200 block of Sunderland Drive.

Kiara Raynor (Savannah Police Department)

The wanted man is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall with a weight of around 165 pounds. He was considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Tamorris Raynor (Savannah Police Department)

WSAV talked to a neighbor of the victim who said the boy's mother knocked on his door after the child was taken.

"She’s like, my baby’s father pointed a gun at her. When she said, ‘Pointed a gun at her,’ I was like wait, I’m gonna help you regardless," the neighbor said.

Officials have not shared details about where the toddler was found or the status of Tamorris Raynor.