Kia recalls over 100K Sportage, Carnival models for possible roof hazard

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 3:53PM
Recalls
Fox TV Stations
23f40871- article

Still image of a Kia Carnival. (Kia)

Kia has recalled over 100,000 of its minivans and SUVs because of a potential safety hazard with the vehicles’ roofs. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall includes certain 2023-2024 Kia Sportage and 2022-2024 Kia Carnival vehicles. 

Federal regulators said the roof molding could possibly loosen and detach. 

Kia-still2.jpg

Aerial view of the roof of a Kia Carnival minivan. (Kia)

"A detached roof molding can create a road hazard for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash," according to the NHTSA. 

Consumers who own a vehicle that is part of this recall can go to a Kia dealership and have the car inspected and get the necessary repairs for free. 

Kia-still3.jpg

Still image of a Kia Sportage SUV. (Kia)

Notification letters will be sent out to owners of vehicles involved in this recall by March 15. 

Owners that may have questions can contact Kia at 1-800-333-4542 and let them know the call is pertaining to the SC292 recall. 

Consumers can also contact the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 