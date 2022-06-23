Family searching for answers 1 year after Clayton County man killed by hit-and-run

Family members are seeking justice one year after the deadly hit-and-run of a man in Clayton County.

The loved ones of 43-year-old Kenyell Price gathered with signs to mark the anniversary of his death.

On June 22, 2021, Price was walking home from his job along Tara Boulevard near Iron Gate Boulevard when someone hit him with their vehicle and kept going.

Despite police identifying a possible suspect, no arrests have been made in Price's death.

Kenyell Price (Courtesy of the family)

"We haven't gotten any answers as to when an arrest could possibly be made or who is the suspect," the victim's cousin Shandeana Price-Steele said.

Clayton County police previously said the suspect was driving a black late-model Mercedes-Benz with tan interior.

If you know anything about the deadly hit and run, call Clayton County detectives.