Fentanyl now blamed for Kentucky 8-year-old’s death, not 'isolated' reaction to strawberries

article

The death of an 8-year-old Kentucky boy is now being blamed on fentanyl, not an "isolated" allergic reaction to strawberries as previously thought , according to local reports citing a coroner’s report .

Last month, authorities began investigating after a boy died, possibly after eating strawberries at a school fundraiser.

After the boy’s death, the Hopkins County Health Department said that a preliminary autopsy report ruled his death an "isolated allergic reaction."

The boy died on March 15 at a hospital in Madisonville, which is about 150 miles southwest of Louisville, after being rushed there after possibly eating the strawberries the night before, WHOP AM radio reported .

RELATED: Kentucky 8-year-old dies after eating strawberries from school fundraiser

The health department then cautioned those in the area not to eat any of the strawberries from certain distribution flats, and sent samples of the strawberries purchased by the school to a state lab and the FDA for further testing.

This week, Hopkins County Coroner Jeff Mayfield said Trey Harris died from fentanyl intoxication and the manner of death was ruled "undetermined," KentuckyToday reported .

FOX Television Stations has reached out to the Hopkins County Coroner for more information.

KentuckyToday also reported the boy’s mother and stepfather are now facing charges in connection with the boy’s death.

Hopkins County Jail records show Antonio Person, 33, and Whitney Person, 35, are in custody and have been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Booking photos for Antonio Persons, 33, (L) and Whitney Persons, 35, (R). Hopkins County Jail

Whitney Person was taken into custody on April 12 and has also been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.

Antonio Person was arrested on March 26 and faces other various drug and weapons charges.

The Hopkins County Health Department said earlier this week on April 9 that lab results for the strawberries came back safe and that the department is no longer issuing a caution over any remaining fruit from the distribution flats that may have been frozen.

This story was reported from Detroit.