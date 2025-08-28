Kennesaw State University discusses solutions to campus parking struggles

article

Kennesaw State University is making changes to its parking policies after growing complaints from students.

Last week, many students told FOX 5 that finding a place to park can be harder than their toughest classes.

Now the university is responding by saying they are addressing the issue.

The backstory:

Students told FOX 5's Denise Dillon that parking on campus has always been tricky, but it's felt almost impossible this year.

Multiple students have voiced their frustrations and said they have been late to class in the first week of school because of the issue.

In response to FOX 5's inquiries about the situation, KSU officials said a parking study conducted in 2024 showed "the university's current parking inventory is sufficient to support future growth in in-person enrollment over the next several years."

What we know:

In an email sent to students on Wednesday, the university said that it would work on alleviating congestion in parking lots and decks.

The school plans to evaluate permit assignments, increase enforcement and citations for vehicles parked without the permits, and add two buses to its 3305 Busbee Express Route.

While some students have alleged that the overselling of parking permits has led to the problems, the university has pushed back on that narrative, saying that it has sold fewer permits this semester than last year.

"There is still available capacity to meet current demand, but the start of each semester brings challenges," the email read in part.

What you can do:

School officials say students should park only in their assigned area, plan for extra time to find a parking space on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and take advantage of the Rapid 10 Route with CobbLinc.