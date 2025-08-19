Kennesaw State students struggle with parking on campus

The Brief Classes got underway at Kennesaw State University and students say it's almost impossible to find a place to park. Some say it has caused them to be late for class or even miss class. Parents say they paid for a parking pass and expected there would be a place for their child to park. KSU officials say a parking study conducted in 2024 showed "the university's current parking inventory is sufficient to support future growth in in-person enrollment over the next several years".



Some Kennesaw State University students say, despite the fact they have a parking pass, they can't use it because they can't find a place to park.

What they're saying:

Lauren Rousell is a senior at KSU. She says parking on campus has always been tricky, but this year it is almost impossible.

Rousell says it seems there are more students with parking passes than there are parking spots.

"A lot of students this year, and I think it's caused a situation where we don't really quite have enough extra parking for these students," said Rousell.

Students say it is frustrating and some have already been late for class in the first week of school.

"At Kennesaw, my son went today, and he drove around for 30 minutes to find a spot. He was about 15 to 20 minutes late for his first class because of it," said Jen Nielsen, who has two kids at KSU.

Parents say when they paid for a parking pass and thought their child would have a place to park.

"We paid 180 dollars for it, and she has not been able to park her car," said Michelle Sollicito, whose daughter goes to KSU.

The other side:

KSU officials say parking and transportation officials conduct space counts multiple times per day to monitor occupancy in order to avoid issuing too many permits to particular area. This year fewer permits have been issued than in previous years.

According to a statement from KSU, "In spring of 2024 KSU partnered with a consultant on a parking study, and it determined the university's current parking inventory is sufficient to support future growth in in-person enrollment over the next several years".

Campus officials also say during the first few weeks of a semester, there's usually an adjustment period. During this time, they increase parking enforcement to ensure those with permits have access to parking.

Why you should care:

Lauren Rousell's advice to other students: get to campus early.

"You have a class around noon. Right now, I'd get here around 8- or 9-ish. You'll be able to find some parking, sit in the library, chill, do some work then, get all your work done early, then go to your classes," said Rousell.