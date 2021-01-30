Kennesaw offers annual Valentine's Day dance 'to-go' amid pandemic

As the pandemic rages on, large events and gatherings continue to feel its wrath. The City of Kennesaw’s annual Valentine’s Dance, established in 2007, is one of the latest to be nixed.

Fortunately, the Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department is still offering the dance - just in a different capacity. They're packaging the dance into a take-home box … well, to some degree.

Crafts, sweets, cards, music playlists, flowers, stuffed animals, and more are neatly placed into a $10 "Valentine’s Dance in a Box," which they’re hoping will help families recreate the city’s longtime tradition in the safety of their homes.

"This last year, we've been tweaking everything we do to find a way of making it COVID-19 proof," said Steve Roberts, director of Kennesaw’s Parks and Recreation Department. "Whatever will make it special for that family, so that years from now, they’ll remember that night. That’s what we hope to do in parks and rec, is create memories."

Sabrina Zielinski said efforts like this give her family something to dance about, transforming an unfortunate cancellation into quality family time.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

"How many of us over the pandemic, especially those of us who have kids [are like], 'Oh I'm not going be able to celebrate my birthday,’" Zielinski asked. "So this is a great way to make something fun out of being able to look at the situation and make the best of it."

You need to sign up for your Valentine’s Dance "to-go" by February 5. You can opt to do curbside pick-up.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.