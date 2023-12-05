Kennesaw man among service members killed in military plane crash off Japan's coast

article

The U.S. Air Force has officially identified the eight service members who tragically lost their lives in a military plane crash off the coast of Japan nearly a week ago. Among the fallen was 25-year-old Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage, hailing from Kennesaw.

Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage served as a flight engineer with the 21st Special Operations Squadron, part of the 353rd Special Operations Wing based at Yokota Air Base, Japan.

The incident involved a CV-22B Osprey, a unique hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter. The crash occurred on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island. Ospreys have faced safety concerns in the past, with several reported crashes, including incidents in Japan where they are utilized at both U.S. and Japanese military bases.

Regarding the current crash, the Air Force has reported that the remains of three out of the eight airmen have been recovered. Additionally, the remains of three more airmen have been located and are in the process of being recovered. Unfortunately, the remains of two airmen are still missing.

As of now, the Air Force has confirmed that Staff Sgt. Jake Galliher's remains are among those that have been recovered. The identification and recovery efforts are ongoing, and the military community mourns the loss of these brave service members.

The service members are:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, 32, of Andover, Minnesota, was a CV-22 instructor pilot and officer in charge of training, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric V. Spendlove, 36, of St. George, Utah, was a residency trained flight surgeon and medical operations flight commander assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke A. Unrath, 34, of Riverside, California, was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Terrell K. Brayman, 32, of Pittsford, New York, was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, 33, of Oviedo, Florida, was a medical operations flight chief assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage, 25, of Kennesaw, Georgia, was a flight engineer assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian K. Johnson, 32, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was a flight engineer assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

