Missing 11-year-old boy last seen in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old who has been missing for more than half a day.

Officials say 11-year-old Kendrick Sanders was last seen near his home on the 300 block of Sells Avenue SW.

According to police, the boy ran away from officers who spotted him in the area.

The missing boy is described as being 4 feet 8 inches tall with a weight of 52 pounds. He has brown eyes and a curly afro/fade.

Sanders was last known to be wearing a blue and gray shirt with green sleeves, gray sweatpants, and red, white, and blue shoes.

If you have seen Sanders, call the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 .