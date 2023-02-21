Police: Clayton County woman killed in shooting, wanted man on the run

article

Police are searching for a Clayton County man wanted for the murder of 34-year-old woman over the weekend.

Investigators with the Clayton County Police Department say the deadly shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 8300th block of Kendrick Road in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Responding to the scene, police found 34-year-old Aisha Reed shot multiple times. She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive her injures.

Monday, police say they identified the suspect in Reed's death as 32-year-old Hashun Marcella Jordan.

According to investigators, Reed and Jordan got into a verbal argument that night. At some point, officials say Jordan pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

Jordan is now on the run after he was charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

If you have any information about where he could be, call the Clayton County Police Department.