Kendrick Lamar and SZA coming to Atlanta for 'Grand National Tour'

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are teaming up for a nationwide stadium tour in 2025, and the dynamic duo is making a stop in Atlanta.

Fresh off the surprise release of his chart-topping album "GNX," the rapper announced the 19-date "Grand National Tour" that will hit stadiums across America and Canada.

The tour will kick off on April 19 at Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium and go for two months, ending on June 18 at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.

Atlanta's stop will be on April 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The first tickets for the "Grand National Tour" will be available for Cash App Card customers through an exclusive resale starting on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

The general sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Lamar, who is set to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year, is up for the Grammy Award for song of the year, record of the year, best rap song, best music video and best rap performance for his smash Drake diss track, "Not Like Us."

You can learn more about the tour on its website.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA 2025 tour dates

Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium