Kemp urges business leaders to help take on crime across Georgia

In a speech on Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp called on state and local business leaders to get involved in the fight to reduce crime in Georgia.

"Our capital city is facing a crime and public safety crisis, but it is also a challenge facing many of our communities across Georgia," Gov. Kemp said.

The governor delivered those remarks at the Georgia Chamber's Congressional Luncheon in Columbus and framed crime as an economic issue.

"Simply put, if crime is rampant on the streets of your local community, businesses will look elsewhere, workforces will leave, and visitors won't show up and investment will stop," Kemp explained.

The governor urged local chambers of commerce and business leaders to engage with law enforcement, prosecutors, schools, churches, and community groups to come up with solutions. He suggested job training and mental health programs to help steer people away from criminal activity.

Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark said it is an issue they have heard a lot about recently.

"For the last several months, our members have been coming to us talking about the impact of public safety, the rising crime rates. So, our policy committee has been working to really take a strong position that public safety matters to economic development and prosperity and economic mobility," said Clark.

Clark said the Georgia Chamber will be supportive of what Gov. Kemp asked of them by encouraging local chambers to meet with their law enforcement agencies. They will also, Clark explained, be involved as lawmakers discuss possible legislation during this fall's special session or next legislative session.

"The business community needs to be there and be at the table, because it impacts us. It impacts our livelihoods," said Clark. "So, yes, we're going to stand with the governor, stand with [House Speaker David Ralston]. I know it's a big issue in our mayoral race in Atlanta too, but it is a statewide issue and that's why we're engaging."

State Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, expressed some reservations about the idea.

"I always welcome the business community's input on most things. I think that they provide a valuable perspective. I think they are important partners in our economy and in our policymaking across the State of Georgia," said Sen. Parent. "While I welcome their input and perspective and certainly none of us want to see any community with elevated crime rates, I'm not sure that's their primary role or what we need to be their primary role as a chamber of commerce statewide or even local chambers of commerce."

The governor also encouraged the business community to help get more Georgians vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I believe that chambers of commerce have an important role in working with public health departments at the county or district level to organize vaccination events for their members," said Gov. Kemp.

