Kemp suspends Newton County Commission chair after federal indictment

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended the chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners after his federal indictment on charges of money laundering and wire fraud.

Newton County Board Chair Marcelo Banes and Newton County Commissioner-elect Stephanie Lindsey were indicted as part of a public corruption case in June.

In Kemp's executive order, signed on Thursday, the governor suspended Banes until the end of the court case or the end of his term of office - whichever comes first.

Kemp's order comes after a review commission determined that Banes's indictment would "adversely affect the administration of the Office of the Chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners."

Federal investigators say the charges stem from the 2019 selling of a tract of land in the Stanton Springs community.

Federal prosecutors say Lindsey, who is an attorney and close friend of Banes, brokered an agreement with an unnamed company to buy a 40-acre tract of land in Stanton Springs.

Investigators say Banes was a member of the Joint Development Authority. It was established to bring jobs and investments to the region. Prosecutors say in January 2019, the JDA including Banes, approved the land sale to the unnamed company but did not disclose that the unnamed company would pay a $150,000 commission to Lindsey's company as part of the deal.

Lindsey, elected to the commission on June 18, says she has done nothing wrong.

"I literally, literally never do anything to violate the law and jeopardize my reputation that I built so long in the legal community and in my community and is a big disappointment," Lindsey explained.

The federal government accuses Lindsey of funneling most of that $150,000 commission check to Banes, using the money toward purchasing a new house for himself.

Lindsey is set to be sworn in as commissioner this December.

What is the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton counties?

Originating between Newton and Walton counties, the Joint Development Authority (JDA) of Jasper, Morgan, Newton & Walton Counties has evolved into a pivotal force for economic development in the region. The collaborative effort, officially established in 1999 through unanimous adoption by each county, marked the realization of a shared vision for fostering industrial growth.

The primary objective of the JDA was to establish an industrial hub capable of attracting diverse industries to the area. Notably, the focus centered on the creation of a cutting-edge research park tailored to accommodate bio-science industries.

In 2000, a strategic partnership unfolded as the JDA joined forces with the Technology Park of Atlanta (TPA) to meticulously craft a master plan for the region. This collaboration materialized into Stanton Springs, a dynamic mixed-use development that has since become a thriving economic hub.

Presently, the four-county region stands as a testament to the JDA's success, hosting prominent entities such as Takeda, Georgia's BioScience Training Center, Facebook's Newton Data Center, the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority's Emmons Treatment Facility, and the forthcoming Baymare's Data Center and Rivian Electric Vehicle Plant.

The process of governance is a cohesive one, with the Board of Commissioners collectively appointing two members to serve on the JDA Board. Crucially, one JDA Board member must concurrently hold a position on the Board of Commissioners. These appointed members serve dedicated four-year terms unless circumstances prompt an earlier cessation of their service on the Board of Commissioners. This strategic governance ensures a unified approach to steering the JDA towards continued success in fostering economic vitality across the four-county area.

FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor contributed to this report.