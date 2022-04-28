Kemp to sign bills targeting 'divisive concepts' in schools, trans girls playing sports

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign a series of controversial education bills regulating what public schools will be able to teach and youth playing sports Thursday morning.

Before signing the bills into law, Kemp sat down exclusively with FOX 5 to discuss why he thinks the measures are needed.

"As a parent, you know, of three daughters I've been very concerned about things we've seen here in and around the country when it comes to fairness in girls sports, making sure kids aren't indoctrinated in the classroom, obscene materials," Kemp said.

One bill that will be signed, House Bill 1084, would ban the teaching of "divisive concepts" on race in Georgia public schools. Based on a now-repealed executive order from President Donald Trump, it attracted opposition throughout the session from teacher groups and liberal groups. But Republicans say it’s absolutely necessary to ban critical race theory, a term stretched from its original meaning as an examination of how societal structures perpetuate white dominance to a broader indictment of diversity initiatives and teaching about race.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks to the media during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on April 27, 2020 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Banned "divisive concepts" would include claims that the U.S. is "fundamentally or systematically racist," that any people are "inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously," and that no one "should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of his or her race." Bills using identical language have been proposed in dozens of states, backed by the Center for Renewing America, a think tank led by former Trump administration officials.

School districts would have to respond to complaints, and people who don’t like the outcome could appeal to the state Board of Education. If the board finds the school district in the wrong, it could suspend some or all of its waivers from state regulation.

The measure also bans training of school employees by anyone who advocates for the banned divisive concepts.

Democrats argue the law will make it harder for teachers to deal with sensitive topics.

"It's going to make their jobs harder at a time when we should be supporting them and trusting what they're teaching in the classroom," state Sen. Nikki Merritt said.

At the last minutes of the 2022 legislative session came to a close, lawmakers stuffed a bill dealing with transgender athletes into the "divisive concept" bill. Under the soon-to-be new law, the Georgia High School Association "may" ban transgender girls who play for public schools from competing against other girls.

The bill does not explicitly give the association the power to ban from competition transgender girls who play for private schools. A number of private schools are also members of the association.

At least 10 Republican-led states have banned transgender women or girls in sports. Some other GOP-led states are also considering such bans.

Proponents of the ban say transgender girls have an unfair advantage because they were born as stronger males and warn that those born as girls will be denied places on the team or the podium if playing against transgender girls.

Democrats warned that transgender children are already vulnerable to suicide and that excluding them could only lead more kids to harm themselves.

The governor is also signing bills allowing parents to see the curriculum and materials used in the classroom, and one making it easier to get books banned from schools, arguing that it's important for parents to play a role in their kid's education.

"We want them to be involved in the process," he said.

The governor is expected to sign the bills at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center in Cumming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.