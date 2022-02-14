Kemp names Andrew Pinson to Georgia Supreme Court

article

Governor Brian Kemp announced his choice on Monday for the next member of the Georgia Supreme Court following the news Chief Justice Nahmias plans to resign on the last day of the court’s next term.

The Honorable Andrew Pinson will fill the vacancy once Nahmias steps down from the state’s highest court this summer.

"I am proud to announce The Honorable Andrew Pinson as my appointment to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Judge Pinson will bring with him to the highest court a deep understanding of how the application of the law affects the everyday lives of hardworking Georgians. He is a brilliant jurist having learned from some of our nation's top legal minds - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Judge David Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia - and his career thus far demonstrates to me that he will fairly apply the rule of law as written and do right by our citizens."

Judge Pinson will be sworn in on August 30, 2021.

In the same announcement, Kemp said he was planning to appoint the Honorable Ben Land to fill Judge Pinson’s seat on the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court.

