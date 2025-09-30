Kemp, Dickens say World Cup matches staying in Atlanta despite Trump remarks

The Brief Comments from President Donald Trump are raising questions about whether the possibility of changing host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even as planning is well underway. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office responded quickly, saying the matches aren’t moving. Economics professor Tom Smith of Emory University said relocating games would be unprecedented and nearly impossible.



Comments from President Donald Trump are raising questions about whether the possibility of changing host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even as planning is well underway.

World Cup safety debate

The backstory:

"It will be safe for the World Cup. If I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move it into a different city. Absolutely," Trump said earlier this week from the Oval Office.

The president did not mention Atlanta by name, but he has previously criticized the city as a Democrat-run hub for crime. Atlanta is among 11 U.S. cities slated to host matches.

A White House spokesperson did not clarify whether Atlanta was among the cities Trump was referring to, but insisted the 2026 tournament would be "the safest World Cup ever."

Georgia leaders respond

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office responded quickly, saying the matches aren’t moving.

"State, local and federal officials have been coordinating to ensure the safety of World Cup matches for almost two years now," a Kemp spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Andre Dickens pointed to declining crime rates, saying public safety remains "a top priority." According to Atlanta police, homicides are down 26 percent so far this year.

Is moving the World Cup plausible?

Why you should care:

Economics professor Tom Smith of Emory University said relocating games would be unprecedented and nearly impossible.

"That would be a Herculean task, as they might say. These cities signed memorandums of understanding years ago to make sure processes were in place," Smith said.

Smith added that Atlanta stands to see a huge economic impact. "There’s a robust fan base that’s coming from outside of Georgia depositing money. I mean, we’re talking tens of millions of dollars potentially."

He also noted that FIFA’s agreements are directly with host cities, not the federal government. But Trump’s close relationship with FIFA’s leadership could give him influence.

"Of course, FIFA wants a nice tournament, and they want the cities and the stadium to be well-prepared for these great games," Smith said.

FIFA on host cities

What they're saying:

FOX 5 reached out to FIFA and the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee for comment on the president’s remarks. Neither has responded.