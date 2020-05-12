Kemp clarifies coronavirus rule on road tests driver's license requirement

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Governor Brian Kemp clarified that those who received a driver’s license during the coronavirus pandemic will still need to take a road test.

There's been a lot of controversy and concern over the state allowing those with drivers permits to sign off online and receive a full driver's license. Many have voiced their concerns it would make driving on roads more dangerous.

Tuesday governor Kemp signed in new executive order clarifying the first one in which it states those who received a license will still need to take a road test. The governor said that was always the plan.

Those who received driver's licenses during the suspension of the road test will have until Sept. 30 to take it.

The road tests were suspended because of state social distancing requirements.

More than 20,000 licenses were issued without road tests.

Appointments to take a road test must be made online at https://dds.georgia.gov.