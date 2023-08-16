3 arrested in Clayton County for murder of Ellenwood man last November

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Khalee Phipps (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Three men are now in custody for the shooting death of 23-year-old Keelon Tate along Pahaska Court in Ellenwood last November.

Khalee Phipps, Quintis Cabbell, and Tovoris McMullen were arrested this week and charged with malice murder.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022. Few details about the deadly shooting have been released, such as a motive.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office say warrants for the three men were issued on Aug. 14, but police have been looking for Phipps since March in connection to the crime.

All three were booked into the Clayton County Jail without bond.