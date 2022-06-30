Expand / Collapse search

Kaylee Jones: Search continues for missing Georgia teen, parents worry she's in danger

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Carroll County
Family says missing daughter could be a victim of sex trafficking

The family of 16-year-old Kaylee Jones says she could be a victim of sex trafficking after they said she has been missing since Tuesday in Carrollton. Jones' parents said she is autistic and scared of where she might be.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia law enforcement are continuing their search for a missing Carroll County teenager Kaylee Jones and are hoping someone out there can help.

It's been over two weeks since Daniel and Brenda Jones said goodnight to their daughter on June 14 at their home on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. The next morning, she was gone.

"It's horrible. We're worried and scared where she might be," Brenda Jones told FOX 5's Christopher King last week.

Carroll County deputies believe she may have met up with someone she has spoken to online. Her family is very worried that she may have become the victim of sex trafficking.

"She's susceptible and kinda naive to this stuff," Daniel Jones said, saying the family believes she may be in danger.

Since her disappearance, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office say there have been numerous tips emailed and called to local law enforcement, but none have turned any evidence leading to where Kaylee is. 

The missing teen is described by deputies as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators do not know what Kaylee was wearing when she disappeared but say it is possible she has a blue bookbag with a horse and possibly the word "Mazi" or "Kaylee"on the front. She does not have her cell phone or any other electronic device on her.

Jones may be going by her birth name, Lillian Paige Temple.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916.