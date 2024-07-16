Katt Williams, Heaven on Earth Tour coming to Atlanta

article

Mark your calendar – Comedian Katt Williams is bringing his North American HEAVEN ON EARTH TOUR to Atlanta.

For over 20 years, Katt Williams has made the world think hard and laugh harder with raunchy stand-up. He's known for selling out arenas, stealing the show in movies like Friday After Next and First Sunday, and most recently, nearly breaking the internet with his tell-all interview with Shannon Sharpe on the YouTube show Club Shay Shay.

The tour kicks off at the top of 2025 with its first stop being in Ontario on Jan. 11.

Katt Williams' HEAVEN ON EARTH TOUR

Williams will then make his way to the Peach State twice, performing at the Macon Coliseum on Feb. 7 and at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 1. Tickets for the Macon show are available here. Pre-sale tickets for Atlanta will be available on Ticketmaster on July 17.

Tickets start at $55.