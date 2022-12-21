Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
11
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 12:36PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
amberalert3 article

Nalah Jackson and Kason, Kyair Thomass. (Credit: Columbus Police Dept)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. 

Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away. 

However, Jackson and little Kason remain missing. 

RELATED: Ohio Amber Alert: Police make plea for suspected car thief to return missing 5-month-old

Police said they have put out a BOLO alert in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia. 

Surveillance images of Jackson were also released from a gas station in Huber Heights — near Dayton — shortly after the reported car theft. 

Image 1 of 4

Authorities released surveillance images of Nalah Jackson and the stolen car.  (Columbus Police Department )


Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant told reporters Tuesday that the twins’ mother had left her car unattended to run inside the Donatos Pizza restaurant to retrieve a food order.

Authorities said Jackson, believed to be homeless, was inside the restaurant and left as soon as the mother entered. 

In a news conference Tuesday, Bryant made a passionate plea for Jackson to return the baby safe and sound. 

"Please return Kason Thomas," she said. "We thank you for returning Kyair. You can return him to any location ... We can even pick him up. Just call us and tell us where you are, and where Kason is."

If you know the whereabouts of Kason Thomass or have seen the stolen vehicle or the suspect, immediately call 911 or the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at (614) 645-4266.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 