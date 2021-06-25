FBI offering $10K reward in search for pregnant Georgia mom's murderer

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia law enforcement have doubled the reward to help solve the mystery of the murder of a pregnant Fitzgerald mother in 2019.

The FBI says 24-year-old Kasara Brown was found dead on Sept. 15, 2019 in her home on the 100 block of Laura's Lane in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

At the time of her death, officials say Brown was eight months pregnant and had a 4-year-old child.

An autopsy on the mother discovered she had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The FBI believes Brown's murder was gang-related and she could have been either killed by mistake or to send a message.

Last year, the FBI offered a reward of $5,000 for information on Brown's death. After 19 months with no arrests, law enforcement is increasing the reward to $10,000.

If you have any information on the crime, please call the FBI's Atlanta branch at 770-216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

