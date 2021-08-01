Kanye West to host another event for new album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West is reportedly hosting another listening party for his new album in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TMZ reports the second event for the album "Donda" is set for 9 p.m. on Aug. 5. Tickets range from $30 to $75.

"Donda" debuted in front of a sold-out crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22. His album was named after his late mother, Donda West.

Kanye West has been living inside the stadium since the initial event.

The Associated Press and TMZ contributed to this report.

