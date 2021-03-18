Expand / Collapse search
Kanye West could be worth over $6 billion

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Rapper Kanye West's personal life might be falling apart, but his personal finances definitely are not.

Sources say the rapper's empire could be worth more than $6 billion.

That includes his Adidas line, his upcoming Gap clothing line, and the business ventures he shares with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce last month.

West's music catalog and stocks are also reportedly worth another $200 million.

