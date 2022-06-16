Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Kamala Harris launches task force to fight online harassment, abuse

By Chris Megerian
Published 
Updated 3:09PM
Kamala Harris
Associated Press
Vice President Harris Holds Meeting To Discuss Roe v Wade article

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a meeting with legal experts on the pending Supreme Court decision impacting the Roe vs. Wade case at the White House complex on June 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty

Expand

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris and administration officials on Thursday launched a task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse, which they warned can be a precursor to real-life violence.

"The internet is an essential part of life in the 21st century," Harris said, but for many — particularly women, people of color, and people who are not heterosexual — "the internet is a place of fear."

The task force will address several issues, including prevention of online abuse and services for people who are targeted. It is scheduled to issue recommendations for the federal government and private companies in 180 days.

"All of us have a responsibility to stand together to support those who have gone through this, and also recognize they shouldn’t have to be alone fighting on this issue," Harris said.

Although the problem isn't new, it has taken on new urgency following shooting massacres in Texas and New York that were predated by misogynist and racist commentary on social media and message boards.

Harris was introduced by Sloane Stephens, a Black professional tennis player who has faced a torrent of racist abuse.

"I’m a daughter, a sister, a wife. And I am more than an athlete, more than a label," Stephens said. "Yet all of that is disregarded when people online seek to harass me and harm me. No matter whether I win or lose, someone online is mad, and they will make it known."

After matches, Stephens said, she is worried to pick up her phone because "I know what will be waiting for me when I unlock it."

Keeping kids safe online: Instagram's impact on mental heath

Facebook’s head of safety was questioned by senators in a hearing on its products’ effects on kids' wellbeing, following revelations in September that executives had known Instagram was harming the mental health of some children. Marc Berkman joins us.

The National Security Council is working with the White House Gender Policy Council on the initiative, and Attorney General Merrick Garland and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy participated in Thursday's announcement.

Garland said the Justice Department had dedicated additional resources to issues like online stalking.

"We are committed to relentlessly investigating these crimes, bringing to justice those who perpetrate them, and providing support for the survivors," he said.

Murthy said people often turn to the internet when they are lonely or looking to make connections, "yet all too often what they find instead is harassment and abuse."

"It can no longer be acceptable for a technology company to put out a product and walk away from the responsibility for how it impacts users and communities," he said. "It can no longer be OK for social media platforms to be fertile grounds for hatred."