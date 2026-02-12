Man wanted for child molestation arrested in Gwinnett County

article

The Brief Fugitive arrested Feb. 10 in Lawrenceville. Man had warrants for two child molestation charges. Suspect remains in jail without bond.



A man wanted on child molestation charges has been arrested in Gwinnett County, authorities said.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said its Fugitive Unit took Demonte Dawson into custody Feb. 10 in Lawrenceville. Dawson had active warrants for two counts of child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office at 770-619-6655 or visit GwinnettCountySheriff.org to submit a tip.