Kamala Harris brings campus tour to Atlanta's Morehouse College

Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Atlanta on Tuesday as part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour.

The vice president is expected to arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around noon and head to Morehouse College.

There, she'll meet with students from HBCUs including Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Morris Brown.

White House officials say that Harris will discuss topics including reproductive freedom, gun safety, climate change, and voting rights.

Morehouse will be the fifth stop on the vice president's month-long college tour aimed at mobilizing young voters on key issues.

Harris and President Joe Biden spoke to HBCU leaders Monday, and among those present were representatives from metro Atlanta colleges.

"It's not just about hourly wages. It's about being able to accumulate wealth. It's being able to focus on more than just what's gonna put on the table tonight. And we've done a good job on that. But there's a lot more to do," Biden said during that discussion.

The moderated discussion is expected to start around 1 p.m. at Morehouse.

So far, Harris has gone to Virginia's Hampton University, North Carolina A&T State University, Pennsylvania's Reading Area Community College, and IBEW Local 743, where she spoke with members of an apprenticeship program.