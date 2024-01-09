Expand / Collapse search
Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Atlanta to discuss voting rights

Published 
Kamala Harris
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on gun violence during an event at John R. Lewis High School on June 2, 2023 in Springfield, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Vice President Kamala Harris is heading back to Atlanta,

On Tuesday, the vice president will make her 10th trip to the metro Atlanta area since she was sworn into office.

Harris will fly in late Tuesday morning to participate in a roundtable discussion with community leaders focused on the fight for voting rights and "other fundamental freedoms."

The conversation will take place at The Gathering Spot on Northyards Boulevard NW near The Georgia World Congress Center.

This isn't the first time the vice president has addressed the issue in the Peach State.

Last September, she blasted the state's relatively new voting law while speaking to students at Morehouse College. 

In December, Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Sen. Raphael Warnock cheered on her alma mater, Howard University, when they played in Atlanta's Celebration Bowl.

Following the intense match, Harris and her companions visited the popular restaurant Busy Bee Cafe for a post-game meal before heading back to the nation's capital. 

With Georgia considered a pivotal swing state in the 2024 election, it's likely she could be coming back to the state fairly often.

She's expected to play a large role in efforts to drum up support among African-American and young voters for Joe Biden's campaign.