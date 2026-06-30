Two men jailed for 2022 downtown Atlanta murder case

The Brief Atlanta police arrested two men Tuesday in connection with a 2022 fatal shooting on Piedmont Avenue NE. FBI Task Force agents assisted local officers in capturing the murder suspects.



Two men face murder charges after authorities tracked them down Tuesday for a 2022 shooting death at a gas station near Georgia State University.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers and FBI Task Force agents arrested D'Angelo Broughton and Andrekco Henderson on Tuesday.

Authorities took Broughton and Henderson to the Fulton County Jail for processing Tuesday.

The backstory:

Both men face murder charges for a fatal shooting that took place on Dec. 4, 2022.

On that date, officers responded to a person shot at 120 Piedmont Ave NE. They found a 24-year-old man who was shot.

Emergency crews took the man to Grady Hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the name of the 24-year-old man who died in the shooting. Police have also not confirmed what led up to the gunfire or if the suspects knew the victim.