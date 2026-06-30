Norcross business break-in leads to multi-county police pursuit

The Brief Gwinnett County police arrested a man and a juvenile after a burglary at a cell phone store and a cross-county pursuit. At least one suspect threatened witnesses who overheard sawing sounds coming from the business then drove off. A police helicopter tracked the car from the sky as it drove onto the highway, leading officers directly to the suspects after they ran from the vehicle.



A man is behind bars and a juvenile faces charges, accused of breaking into a cellphone store and leading police on a cross-county police pursuit. Gwinnett County police used their aviation unit to track the suspects from the sky until ground officers closed in.

What we know:

Witnesses heard sawing sounds coming from a cell phone store on the 4300 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross. The witnesses walked outside and saw two people burglarizing the store.

One suspect pointed a gun at the witnesses then jumped into a car and drove off. Gwinnett County Police Department's Air-1 helicopter was already in the sky and quickly spotted the vehicle. Infrared video captured from the helicopter showed the engine glowing as the suspects sped away.

The helicopter crew tracked the car out of Gwinnett County as it merged onto Interstate 85 southbound and then onto Interstate 285 westbound. The suspects eventually ditched the car on the 2900 block of Panthersville Road in DeKalb County and ran. Air-1 guided DeKalb County police officers to the scene, where a police dog tracked down and caught the second suspect.

Travon Davis is behind bars facing a laundry list of charges, including burglary, gun offenses, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The juvenile was also charged and released to a parent. Gwinnett Police Cpl. Angela Carter said the suspects were driving recklessly throughout the community and could have crashed into someone.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the specific identity or age of the juvenile suspect involved in the pursuit. It remains unknown what specific items or inventory were stolen from the cellphone store during the burglary. Authorities have not detailed the exact speed reached by the vehicle during the cross-county chase or specified which of the two suspects was operating the getaway car.