K9 officer missing in Bowdon in Carroll County

The Bowdon Police Department in Carroll County has issued a plea for help from the community on Sunday morning after its K-9 officer, Jett, went missing.

According to a statement released by the department, Jett's handler arrived home on Saturday night around midnight to find that Jett's kennel door had been opened and the dog was nowhere to be found.

The police department has asked anyone who has seen Jett or has any information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Jett was last spotted around Roy Banor Road.

The police department has also requested that anyone who has seen the dog message the department on Facebook. The statement emphasized that everyone's help would be greatly appreciated in locating the missing K-9 officer.

The police department has not provided any information on how Jett's kennel door might have been opened, and it remains unclear whether foul play is suspected.

The community is urged to come forward with any information that could lead to Jett's safe return.