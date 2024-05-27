2 juveniles seriously injured in crash at Cobb County intersection

article

Two juveniles have been seriously injured in a crash overnight in Cobb County.

Cobb County police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Austell Road and Pat Mell Road.

Officials say an SUV occupied by the driver and four juveniles collided with a van.

Two of the juveniles suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. Officials have not released their identities at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information about the crash, call the Cobb County Police Department's STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987.