Juvenile struck by hit-and-run driver in Decatur crosswalk

Decatur Police responded to hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Commerce Drive and West Howard Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 9.

According to police, a red Toyota sedan, traveling westbound on West Howard Avenue, failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and collided with a juvenile pedestrian within the crosswalk. Shockingly, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was last seen heading west on West Howard Avenue.

The injured juvenile was promptly transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are now seeking information from the public to identify the driver or locate the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.